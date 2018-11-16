Congratulations to Tony Evers on his great victory. It was so heartwarming to many.
Now is the time to turn our attention to issues that need to be addressed sooner than later. The most important to the process of democracy is to change the awful redistricting laws in Wisconsin.
Redistricting is so easy -- and so important.
Each and every one of us citizens deserves to be represented equally on every level -- locally, in the state Legislature and in Congress.
Please join me in demanding that every candidate you vote for from now on will commit to proper redistricting and make that commitment in writing.
All that is needed is to follow the Iowa model that designs maps which are compact, contiguous and as nearly as equal in population as possible (as required by federal law).
Just divide the state population by the 99 seats in the state Assembly, then make neat little squares with the same number of people in each district. Don't worry about city or county lines -- legislators are to represent people, not geography.
Just think of all the money saved by not having to pay lawyers to draw a map that may or may not be accepted by the courts.
This is the bedrock of our democracy. Let us make it happen now.
Betty Havlik, Hillsboro