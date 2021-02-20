Redistricting made lawmakers lazy -- Mariette Nowak

Do you favor updating our state unemployment system, so unemployment checks come in a timely fashion? Do you favor a mask mandate? Do you favor legalization of marijuana? Do you favor background checks for all sales of guns?
These things are among many favored by the majority of Wisconsin voters. Yet no action has been taken by the state Legislature.
Though Gov. Tony Evers called several special sessions to address such issues, legislators gaveled in and out of the sessions, often within minutes. No legislation has resulted. In fact, the Legislature didn’t even show up to work for months, and has been cited as one of the laziest of full-time state Legislatures.
Gerrymandering is a chief reason for this problem. Republicans spent $4 million of our tax dollars to pay lawyers and courts to gerrymander district boundaries, creating loops and bends to assure no competition for their seats in the Legislature. The result: Republicans got the vast majority of the seats, despite getting only less than half of the vote.
What can be done? First, search online for the Peoples’ Maps Commission and send a message stating that gerrymandering has allowed Republican legislators to ignore issues important to you.