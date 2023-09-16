If 100% of three heavily populated counties in Wisconsin voted for political party A and the remaining 69 counties voted for political party B, such that the final statewide vote was 50-50, political party A would argue the county boundaries were gerrymandered and need to be changed. The media in those three counties would argue the same. Yet the interests are completely different in those counties.

When is this state ever going to realize that the political interests outside of the heavily populated areas are not going to change. Changing the boundaries to serve one party is in no one's interest. All of these discussions are just more blather designed to waste the taxpayers time and money.

Our politicians need to get back to lowering our taxes, getting our children properly educated and improving the health of our private employers.

Michael Kane, Monona