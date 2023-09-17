Thursday's State Journal editorial, "Not so fast, Mr. Speaker: Hold a hearing," about the redistricting plan introduced by Assembly Republicans, says it is "disappointing" that Gov. Tony Evers rejected the bill.

While on the surface it may seem like this bill follows the Iowa nonpartisan redistricting plan, a quick reading reveals a loophole large enough to drive a truck through. The gerrymandered Legislature merely has to reject the maps two times and then "the third bill is subject to amendment in the same manner as other bills," according to the text of the legislation, Assembly Bill 415.

In other words, the gerrymandered Legislature simply says "no" twice and then gets to adopt its own gerrymandered maps again. The bill is completely unacceptable, and Gov. Evers is right to reject it. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is disingenuous to call that rejection "total hypocrisy." He knows what he did and hopes to pull the wool over our eyes.

Steve Rankin, Madison