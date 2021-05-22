Red Gym a relic of regulated militia -- Steve Saffian

For those gun devotees who conveniently forget that the Second Amendment begins with the phrase “a well-regulated militia,” one need go no further than UW-Madison's Red Gym for an example.
The armory and gymnasium was built in the latter part of the 19th century to house a local militia. Authorized by state legislatures and funded by the federal government, these armories were built in response to the perception that incidents of urban unrest would require a military response. Forming local militias by recruiting male students seemed logical to the lawmakers of the time. Universities were attracted to the funding because of the multi-use possibilities for athletic training and large social events.
The idea of “well-regulated” is reinforced by the history of the Red Gym. It tells us the unit was subject to regular military training supervised by an army officer with the title of commandant. Historic photos reveal that guns were stored in locked racks in a specially constructed gun room, and that the ammunition was stored in a fireproof safe in the office of the commandant.
That's a far cry from today’s largely unregulated and extensive ownership and too often wanton use of military-style weapons.
Steve Saffian, Middleton