The front-page State Journal coverage on Tuesday of two murdered police officers in northern Wisconsin both saddened and angered me. I was sad for the two fallen officers and their families, and I was angry for the absence of Wisconsin red-flag laws that could have prevented this and other tragedies.

I am not angry at Glenn Perry, who is accused of killing the officers and was clearly not in his right mind. He made no secret about his desire to kill cops. Family as well as a former girlfriend wanted him committed. What angers me is that a person so clearly deranged was allowed to stockpile guns, including assault rifles. Perry allegedly killed the two police officers with an M-15, a version of the AR-15, an assault weapon.

Perry should never have had these weapons.

There are levels of culpability. Perry is not responsible. I would instead blame the Republican Party and its perpetual pandering to its base. The vast majority of Wisconsinites want reasonable gun laws, such as red flag laws. I hope this senseless killing will spur Republican leaders to show some leadership -- right now -- on this issue.

Donna Silver, Madison