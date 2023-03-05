Regarding the proposed development at the old Red Caboose site: As a 39-year resident of Madison's Near East Side, I hope that the developers and the planning committee are thinking outside of the cookie-cutter box for this project.
I imagine something that is vibrant, creative, perhaps a bit edgy. Something that reflects our neighborhood's history. If ever a developer should create something that widens the eye, starts a conversation or captures the imagination of all who enter the neighborhood, then I would say this is the project to do just that.
I hope the developer considers consulting with the sisters who brought a community-oriented focus by way of a full-sized mural to the Ella Apartments on East Washington Avenue. The rendering of the proposed multi-use building, shown in the State Journal, looks like every other new and uninspiring development that we see popping up everywhere.
The gateway to Williamson Street should stir a feeling for all who enter, whether by foot, bike, car, skateboard, wheelchair, moped, stilts, rollerblades, stroller or unicycle.
Betsy Bazur-Leidy, Madison