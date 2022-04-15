Recycling charge is new forever tax -- William J. Lynch

Our Madison mayor and city financial leaders are trying to ram another "forever tax" down the throats of city homeowners (remember the "wheel tax").

In a recent vote, Madison's Finance Committee endorsed the legislation by a 4-1 vote. City Council President Syed Abbas, 12th District, was the lone "no" vote against this "resource recovery special charge." This is nothing more nor less than another "forever tax" in sheep's clothing.

According to the mayor’s office, the city needs this additional $50 a year from residential owners and small businesses because costs are rising, and the 2023 budget was set with the expectation that this revenue stream would be available -- and while ignoring that our property taxes are rising every year. This is a revenue grab that will never go away.

Successful budgeting requires cost cutting. The mayor’s office staff consists of, in addition to the mayor, a chief of staff, four deputy mayors (unelected), a sustainability and resiliency manager, a sustainability program coordinator, an executive assistant to the mayor, an administrative coordinator and two mayoral office clerks. It’s hard to see all the dead wood when one lives in the forest.

This is Madison, not Chicago, New York or Los Angeles.

William J. Lynch, Madison