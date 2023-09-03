Recovery schools such as Texas' Serenity High, covered in Tuesday's State Journal, are an innovative approach to providing support for teens in recovery from drugs and alcohol -- usually with coexisting mental health issues.

Kids starting out on a path to stay sober often fail when they return to their old schools. This is a reason why my wife and I and counselor Shelly Dutch and several other parents created Horizon High School in late 2004 for our son. At that time, no one in the local school system would support our school, and we almost ceased operation twice.

Then social worker Dan Nerad became superintendent, and the Madison School District began to provide some support in 2011.

Recovery schools are small with a high staff-to-student ratio to provide individualized education as well as counseling. It costs $30,000 to $35,000 per student, whereas we receive only about $10,000 from local schools. This is a why Sen. Jesse James, R-Altoona, introduced a bill for $1 million over the next biennium to support Wisconsin recovery schools.

We at Horizon hope to find other groups around the state and help provide assistance for more recovery schools. On Sept. 20, we will be inviting supporters and interested people to join us at our fall festival. Details are on the web.

John Fournelle, Fitchburg