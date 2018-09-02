As a UW-Madison Center for Limnology blog post recently stated, “This is what climate change looks like.”
While any single weather-related event such as the extreme rainfall that flooded Dane County last week cannot be linked to climate change beyond doubt, there is no doubt among scientists that climate change is causing more extreme weather events like we just witnessed.
Compared to the average precipitation from 1900-1960, very heavy precipitation events in the decades since have increased by 37 percent in the Midwest. The devastating flooding event we just experienced is becoming the new norm thanks to man-made climate change.
This event was a shocking reminder that we have failed to take meaningful action on climate change. We have much more to lose by not taking action than we do by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions on an individual, community and national level. I would like to see a federal carbon fee and dividend legislation enacted which would lead to cleaner energy, a net gain in jobs and the much-needed emissions reductions.
Without immediate action we will continue down the path where 500-year weather events like this one become a regular occurrence.
Laura Green, Madison