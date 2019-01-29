I was in West High School in 1951 when the temperature hit -37 degrees in Madison.
Back then the girls wore skirts, and we didn’t have school buses to take us. But a small bus took me to Regent Street, if I remember correctly. I had boots, a long coat and a hat, but no covering of my face, ears or the several inches below my skirt. When I arrived, I had frostbite on my ears and nose and the few inches of bare leg. Several others suffered as well.
I would like to hear from anyone else who remembers this.
Nancy (Schumann) Vogt, Sun Prairie