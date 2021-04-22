Reconsider city height restrictions -- Irwin Kass

The State Journal's editorial Wednesday, "Building up is better than building out," supported the new high rise in Madison and was an important start of the conversation as to whether height restrictions are still needed.

Protecting the visibility of the state Capitol was once a quaint idea designed to set Madison apart as the epicenter of Wisconsin politics. But today Madison needs affordable housing more than shrines. With removal of this restriction, Madison will grow as a city that is welcoming to everyone.

That would be a better legacy for the dome.

Irwin Kass, Madison