There has been a lot of uninformed criticism of law enforcement recently.
A Madison School Board member compared law enforcement officers to Nazis. A mild apology was issued by the board member after the story was reported in the press. The response from other local elected officials has been timid. They have not called for censure or resignation of the School Board member.
I was thinking about this as my son and I were traveling along North Avenue in Milwaukee recently. A Milwaukee County Sheriff's squad car was in front of us. The squad car stopped with its emergency lights activated. The deputy exited his vehicle and then opened the car's back door. He gently assisted an elderly man out of the squad car and safely over to a bus stop. The tall, physically fit African-American deputy and the small, frail elderly white man smiled, waved and went their separate ways.
This is what law enforcement officers do on a regular basis with no recognition. It would be helpful if elected officials acknowledged the importance of this common law enforcement role. Kudos to the deputy involved.
Patrick Malloy, Madison