 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reckless driving is serious crisis -- Steve Fitzsimmons
0 comments

Reckless driving is serious crisis -- Steve Fitzsimmons

  • 0

As a Madison resident of 30 years who was involved in a hit-and-run accident that totaled my new car and almost cost me my life, I agree with the Jan. 16 State Journal editorial, "20 mph isn’t the answer."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has it right -- reckless driving is a public safety crisis. I see cars speeding and running through red lights and stop signs every day. There’s an old saying: No cop, no stop. The answer is more robust, more consistent enforcement of the laws. Innocent people are dying.

Maybe the time has come for red light cameras as the Milwaukee mayor suggests, along with more police on Madison roads.

Steve Fitzsimmons, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics