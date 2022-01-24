Reckless driving is serious crisis -- Steve Fitzsimmons

As a Madison resident of 30 years who was involved in a hit-and-run accident that totaled my new car and almost cost me my life, I agree with the Jan. 16 State Journal editorial, "20 mph isn’t the answer."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has it right -- reckless driving is a public safety crisis. I see cars speeding and running through red lights and stop signs every day. There’s an old saying: No cop, no stop. The answer is more robust, more consistent enforcement of the laws. Innocent people are dying.

Maybe the time has come for red light cameras as the Milwaukee mayor suggests, along with more police on Madison roads.

Steve Fitzsimmons, Madison