LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Reckless driving is out of control -- Steve Hoffenberg

I'm a retired teacher and regular voter. I've lived in Madison for 48 years.

In recent weeks, I've seen and heard the dangerous effects of reckless driving in my neighborhood. One car sped by our home and then crashed into a neighbor's fence. On Friday, a pickup going the wrong way on Park Street crashed into a parked car. Both vehicles were pinned up on the sidewalk.

People who live in quieter areas may not experience this firsthand. I can assure you that no one is immune to this kind of behavior. Destruction and possibly death will ensue.

I have no political motivation for writing this letter. All people need to be safe no matter where they might live.

Steve Hoffenberg, Madison

