Reckless driving has become crisis -- Pat Malloy
Once again tragedy has struck on the roads of Madison and Dane County. Three people died in a crash on Cottage Grove Road last week. Another was hospitalized.

The community must offer our support and prayers to all who are suffering as a result of this crash. Beyond that we must recognize that the roads of Dane County have become extremely dangerous. Tragedy after tragedy has occurred. Family after family has been victimized.

We can all help by insisting that our family members drive carefully and don't break the law by speeding, pushing through red lights or driving while impaired.

Local and state officials need to recognize the situation as a true crisis that requires immediate action.

Pat Malloy, Madison

