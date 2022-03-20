 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Reckless drivers should be top concern -- Pat Malloy

Recently, I witnessed a speeding SUV run a right light at Whitney Way and Odanna Road in Madison. It was a few minutes after 9 a.m. If I had started through on the green light, I would have been on the receiving end of some very dangerous driving.

Speeding and red-light violators are causing death and injury all over the country. Dane County is no exception. In a recent case from Nevada, seven members of one family were killed by a speeding red-light violator. In another recent case, a beloved Chicago pastor and her husband were both killed by a reckless driver.

Last year 48 people died on the roads in Dane County. This year so far, at least 10 people have died.

I was surprised by the State Journal interviews with County Board candidates when no one talked about the weekly tragedies occurring on our public roads. I thought that this topic should have been at the top of their concerns.

Pat Malloy, Madison

