Though it’s great that the governor and Legislature have passed legislation that increases the fines and penalties for reckless driving, it only matters if those laws are enforced.

In the last several years in Madison and southern Wisconsin, a growing number of drivers obviously feel the traffic laws don’t apply to them. They are either too ignorant to imagine the damage their actions can cause or, worse yet, just don’t care.

When the speed limit was raised from 65 to 70 mph, some drivers took this as a signal they could do 80 or 85. In the course of an average day, you can witness drivers speeding (way over the limit), running solid red lights, disregarding safety zones around schools and school buses. In all of these cases we need stricter enforcement by the police and even tougher penalties than those just passed.

A major part of the problem is the offenders don’t think they’ll be caught. If not in person, maybe the police should start using all those cameras that are all over the place to catch offenders. Or the insurance carriers could create a website for people to report the plate numbers of speeders or reckless drivers.

Paul Mickey, Madison