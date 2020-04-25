Rebound will fail without treatment -- David Jenkins
Rebound will fail without treatment -- David Jenkins

While politicians dither and sue each other over reopening the economy, they are running an irrelevant sideshow for me -- an older person with multiple risk factors.

Simply put, I will not risk exposing myself to a lethal, incurable illness by patronizing nonessential businesses until I can do so without any appreciable risk.

Negligible risk means safe and effective treatment or vaccination. Both are many months out. So is an economic rebound, given the large number of vulnerable people sharing my boat.

David Jenkins, Middleton

