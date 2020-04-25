Rebound will fail without treatment -- David Jenkins

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While politicians dither and sue each other over reopening the economy, they are running an irrelevant sideshow for me -- an older person with multiple risk factors.

Simply put, I will not risk exposing myself to a lethal, incurable illness by patronizing nonessential businesses until I can do so without any appreciable risk.

Negligible risk means safe and effective treatment or vaccination. Both are many months out. So is an economic rebound, given the large number of vulnerable people sharing my boat.

David Jenkins, Middleton