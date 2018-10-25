Dane County’s juvenile justice decision makers need to take a timeout and reboot their approach to a group of chronic juvenile offenders.

Police, judges: No easy answers in determining when to release juvenile suspects from custody In July, the Madison Police Department compiled a list of its top 32 juvenile offenders and made contact with the top 10 and their families.

I worked in criminal law much of my adult life. I strongly support efforts to address root causes of crime and make rehabilitation and reintegration essential parts of our jail and prison systems.

Unfortunately, west Madison and Middleton suffer from an extended crime wave by about 30 juveniles who’ve proven themselves unresponsive to efforts to change their behavior. We’ve had enough time to learn that the current approach doesn’t work for this specific group. A 13-year-old recently bragged, "this is only the beginning."

This is personal. This summer, juveniles weekly robbed homes and stole cars or their contents in my community, along Westfield Road and Tree Lane -- usually with the owners home, day or night. I don’t leave my garage open even for 5 minutes. I worry about my grandchildren, whose neighborhood is also afflicted.

I have new empathy for people who always live with crime. And I’m concerned that Dane County’s failure to reboot with these juveniles will scare many well-intentioned people away from a more humane approach to public safety.

Mary Bowman, Madison