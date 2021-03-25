Rebecca Kemble serves North Side well -- Jan Axelson

North Side Madison Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, has earned my vote for reelection.
Kemble listens to the concerns of residents, makes the effort to understand the issues inside and out, and works with others to find solutions to problems that have no easy answer.
An example is Kemble's work in crafting and advocating for the North Side Safe and Thriving Initiative to reduce youth violence. Funded by a federal grant, the community-wide initiative taps the expertise and resources of schools, neighborhoods, faith organizations, business associations and other partners. The initiative promotes healthy connections for young people in many ways, including offering leadership and skills training, community employment, and activities in sports and the arts.
Kemble also helps with everyday issues such as traffic. When residents in my neighborhood expressed misgivings about proposed measures to slow traffic on a nearby street, Kemble requested a delay from city staff to allow time for a public meeting to hear residents' concerns.
I ask District 18 residents in Madison to please join me in voting for Kemble on April 6.
Jan Axelson, Madison