The Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin, through its housing advocacy fund, just dumped almost $170,000 into supporting the campaigns of nine Madison City Council candidates, thus influencing nearly half the contests for the council’s 20 seats. That’s an average of around $19,000 per candidate, while candidates themselves usually only spend $5,000 to $12,000. Why is this group betting so much money on City Council races and what do they expect in return?

How does this extreme expenditure further the association's stated mission to provide a high standard of real estate education, enabling real estate agents to better serve their clients?

This is unprecedented to have a special interest group so boldly seeking to control City Council elections. It completely reshapes who can run for council. An ordinary citizen tempted to run for City Council could need to raise twice as much, or attract special interest money. If other special interests judge the Realtors' effort a success, they will jump in, too -- further escalating the cost of campaigns.

Do we want ever-more-costly campaigns, forcing candidates to take special interest money to even have a chance of winning? Do we want special interests controlling the City Council’s agenda?

Think about the source when you see mailings or get robocalls.

Peter Cannon, Madison

