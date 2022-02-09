Real probe would target fake electors -- Michael P. May

A real and valid investigation goes where the facts lead, even if they lead to the investigator’s friends. By that standard, the election “investigation” led by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Michael Gableman is a failure.

When will Gableman announce he is looking into the 10 fake Republican electors who may have committed fraud, violated campaign laws and committed misconduct in public office? Vos, R-Rochester, and Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice, don’t have the guts to investigate this attempt to overturn the election because the actors are from their own political party.

Instead, they spend their time (and some $700,000 in taxpayer money) harassing local officials who faithfully carried out their election duties. Is it because these officials represent areas where the voters vote for Democrats? You think?

Vos and Gableman should turn their attention to the real fraud in the 2020 election: the 10 Wisconsin Republicans who falsely asserted they represented the will of Wisconsin’s voters. When will the Vos-Gableman investigation get real?

Don’t hold your breath.

Michael P. May, former Madison city attorney