Real ID process is bureaucratic hell -- Linda Hughes

In trying to get a Wisconsin Real ID drivers license, I discovered I'm in bureaucratic hell.

I was told I needed proof of a name change because my birth certificate is different from my married name. Imagine my surprise since I've been married for the past 52 years to the same man. The U.S. Post Office, IRS, Social Security and Medicare all recognize me. (The IRS has never once refused my money because of my name).

I've had multiple home loans, car loans and credit cards that have all accepted who I am. When I took my marriage license into the Division of Motor Vehicles, I was told it wasn't an "official" document because it was signed by a pastor rather than the state of California. Are you kidding me?

All I want is to be able to get on a plane to visit my grandkids. How can this be so difficult?

Linda Hughes, Park Falls