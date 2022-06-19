Real hunters don't use assault rifles -- Timothy Eisele

Many Republicans won’t pass commonsense gun legislation, afraid of the gun lobby.

Well, hunters are gun owners, and many of us back commonsense regulations.

We use firearms, not weapons. We accept a three-shell limit for hunting waterfowl. We accept it is not sporting to hunt deer with a machine gun.

So ban all AR-style semi-automatic weapons meant to kill people, not wildlife.

Outlaw extended magazines carrying five or more shells. Require background checks on all firearm purchases.

Bring back the assault weapons ban. We use firearms meant to harvest wildlife, not weapons used to kill people.

I strongly urge hunters to read "Gunfight" by Ryan Busse to open your eyes about the firearm industry. Organizations that once were created to teach firearm safety and ethical hunting have turned into political arms of the far right.

Timothy Eisele, Madison