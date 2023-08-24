I’d like to share what heroes look like when the unexpected occurs.

Our Sauk Prairie Healthcare team frequently plans for the unexpected. But this planning could not prepare them for a large-scale water leak that occurred recently.

At 1:12 a.m. on Aug. 9, a cold water line broke, flooding our birth center and adjacent halls. The team quickly assessed the situation and moved all patients safely out of the unit. The Sauk Prairie Police Department and Prairie du Sac Fire Department arrived in minutes and worked with our team to isolate the damage.

The magnitude of this incident was lessened due to the decisive actions of our incredible team members who sprang into action. Their quick thinking and coordination kept all patients safe.

With safety and quality as the priority, we’re working with experts to remedy and repair the impacted areas. I am pleased to share this flood has not changed our ability to provide the full spectrum of extraordinary care our communities deserve, though minor adjustments for elective services may occur.

I sincerely appreciate my team as well as the Sauk Prairie Police Department and Prairie du Sac Fire Department for their quick response.

Shawn Lerch, Prairie du Sauk, CEO, Sauk Prairie Healthcare