Reading to your child is essential -- Margaret Benbow

This time of year, parents are thinking with excitement about the start of their children's school classes -- and wondering how best to prepare them to succeed.
What helps children the most is being read to by a parent when they're small. All of their lives they'll associate reading with that happy experience. It also helps if they see that their parents enjoy reading.
When a child's home doesn't have a book of any kind, not even a magazine or newspaper, that child is more likely to think of reading as an alien and useless activity. That is the last mindset you want in your child entering school.
Parents can help enormously to give their child the right start. Maybe a parent has a very demanding job. Maybe a parent has to piece together two or three jobs to provide a living for the family.
But even if that parent only has 10 minutes a day of free time, the parent is wise to spend that time reading to their children. Those minutes will come back to them in gold.
Margaret Benbow, Madison