Mona Charen's column in the Jan. 25 State Journal, "Why Johnny might finally learn to read at school," was spot on.

Now that multiple scientific studies have confirmed the methods that can result in almost all children learning to read by the end of third grade, it is unacceptable for Wisconsin to continue having over 60% of its fourth graders not reading at grade level.

The high rate of illiteracy has significant negative social and economic effects for Wisconsin. This year's fortuitous state budget surplus gives us a chance to audaciously address this crisis. UW-Madison's Odyssey Project and WI-Reads are sponsoring a screening of the documentary "The Truth About Reading" at UW Union South in Madison on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Registration is required at wi-reads.org/ttar-madison. Please consider attending and learning how each of us can be part of the solution.

Dr. Judith FitzGerald, Madison

