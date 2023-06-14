Many Republican leaders are loudly protesting the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump. Most started doing this even before the indictment was unsealed.

Well, now the indictment is unsealed and freely available to anyone who wants to read it. You can find it easily online.

I would suggest that anyone who wants to talk about this indictment should read it first. I for one have now read it. I see no point in listening to anyone who hasn't. It's only 44 pages long, and it's not a hard read.

My own take is that Trump is innocent until proven guilty, but also that the indictment itself is damning. This view puts me in the company of many Republicans. They include Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr and Fox News legal commentator Jonathon Turley, both of whom have also read the indictment.

