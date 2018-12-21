I read with interest the Dec. 12 article "Artificial dyes fading from food."
While the article was good, it misses a big reason why these dyes are disappearing from food. They are disappearing because many people like myself are allergic to artificial dyes or have "reactions" to them -- our mucus membranes swell up, we get a headache, we cough, and we have a general malaise.
These dyes have been pervasive in the past, being put in candy, cereal, pills, soft drinks, marshmallows, salmon, gravy and soup. It is a real blessing when companies start using plant coloring, such as beta carotene or beets, instead of the artificial colors.
The plant coloring costs a bit more, but certainly are welcome to those of us who suffer from this problem.
Joyce I. Waldorf, Madison