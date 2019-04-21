I am writing as a teacher, mentor and woman. After reading an article about Joe Balles, the school safety and security coordinator for the Madison School District, I was fuming. He stated, "Our buildings are full of kids, and kids will be kids. As terrible and tragic as that incident sounds, I would just ask that people just be patient. Our schools are very safe but there are incidents that are going to happen from time to time."
When someone says the phrase “kids will be kids” or the often heard “boys will be boys,” it dismisses the severity of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Our society is often guilty of victim-shaming and often believes the accused over the accuser. This type of quote, attitude or belief cannot and should not be tolerated.
The district must take action on this. If it doesn't, then any further discussions about school safety, safe environments, the importance of words mattering, or putting students first will not be taken seriously by the public, students or staff.
Amy Garvoille, Madison