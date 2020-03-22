Reach out to help isolated elders -- Dennis B. Appleton

With the various restrictions in place due to the coronavirus situation, most of us are now facing a lot of time on our hands. One good use of some of this enforced seclusion would be to reach out to the seniors in our lives.
Older Americans often deal with some degree of isolation under the best of circumstances. Their lack of interpersonal contact during these conditions can be detrimental to their emotional and psychological well-being.
Picking up the phone and calling an older parent, grandparent or friend would be incredibly therapeutic. Or perhaps take a few minutes to write an old-fashioned card or letter. Many seniors become lost in the shuffle of the digital age. A handwritten note would be a welcome surprise in their mailboxes.
Until this crisis passes, taking a moment to reach out to the elders in our world would be worth its weight in hand sanitizer.
Dennis B. Appleton, Madison