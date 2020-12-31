Ray Cross wouldn't pass the class -- Melinda Certain

Let me suggest an analogy from the university world, of which Cross was supposedly a leader: A professor tells her class at the beginning of the semester that a significant part of their grade will depend on a written paper due at the end of the semester, and she specifies the topics the paper must be about. When the end of the semester arrives, one student tells the professor he doesn't have a written paper to turn in, but instead he'd like to meet with her and tell her some ideas he had while thinking about the suggested topics. He suggests this should count for his grade instead.