LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ratcliff is truly qualified to lead -- Erik Braun

The role of a state Assembly person cannot be taken lightly.

A candidate for state office must have experience, be an excellent communicator, be a principled leader and lead by example. The candidate should further demonstrate an unmatched commitment to excellent public education and literacy.

In stark contrast to her opponent, Melissa Ratcliff possesses all of these qualities. That is why I endorse Ratcliff for state Assembly to represent the 46th District.

The qualities listed herein cannot be underestimated. The only major party candidate to possess every one of these qualities is Ratcliff. I have had the privilege to work alongside Ratcliff as a member of the Cottage Grove Public Library Board.

Please consider joining me in voting for Ratcliff on Nov. 8. Your vote matters, and every election matters. We need genuine leadership from a principled public servant at the state level. Ratcliff is the candidate for the job.

Erik Braun, Cottage Grove

