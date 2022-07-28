 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ratcliff is best to replace Hebl -- Diane Titus

It is with sadness that we bid good bye to retiring Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, who has served devotedly many years in the 46th District of the Wisconsin Assembly. He can retire with pride for all the work he has done to make Wisconsin a great state for all of its citizens.

Now running for his seat is Sup. Melissa Ratcliff of Cottage Grove who is an experienced member of the Village Board as well as the Dane County Board. I believe those experiences will be a good foundation for serving in our Legislature. She maintains the same values as Hebl, championing the protection of our environment, funding public education, ending gun violence and protecting the right of women to choose what is best for their bodies.

Although I do not know her well, I deeply appreciate what she stands for and am close to a person who knows her well. That friend assures me that Ratcliff is honest, trustworthy and deserving of my vote. Please consider her when you vote Aug. 9.

Diane Titus, Cottage Grove

