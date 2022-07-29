Ratcliff deserves your primary vote -- Stefan Wahe

I support Sup. Melissa Ratcliff to be our next state representative.
As a member of the Cottage Grove Library Board, I know Ratcliff as a leader in working collaboratively to navigate the complex process of building a library in Cottage Grove. I have seen firsthand the qualities that will make her an effective state representative: a willingness to listen and consider all viewpoints, a strong understanding of the issues, and a dedication to doing what is best for the community.
Ratcliff has earned my vote and I trust her to represent all the people of the district in the state Assembly.
Please join me in voting for her in the Democratic primary. Election Day is Aug. 9 and you can vote absentee now.
Stefan Wahe, Cottage Grove