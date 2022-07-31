 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ratcliff can work with GOP Assembly -- David Mahoney

Sup. Melissa Ratcliff is one of the most dedicated, effective, knowledgeable, and hard working public servants I have known and worked with as the former Dane County Sheriff.

She was steadfast in her commitment to ending solitary confinement and ensuring we have a safe and humane jail in Dane County. She worked tirelessly to build consensus around that need with facts, outreach and powerful advocacy.

As a Democratic state representative, Ratcliff will be working in a Legislature that is dominated by the other political party. She has shown she has the skills to bring people together to solve tough problems while never compromising on her core values. She has my enthusiastic endorsement for state representative in District 46.

David Mahoney, Madison

