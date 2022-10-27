Ratcliff can fill Hebl's big shoes -- Steve Stocker

Our retiring state Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, leaves big shoes to fill. He is a man of honor who worked tirelessly to represent the people of the 46th Assembly District.

Fortunately, we have Melissa Ratcliff, a strong candidate endorsed by Rep. Hebl, running for this seat. As a member of the Sun Prairie City Council, I have been in meetings and collaborations with Ratcliff, viewing her work and commitment to the people she serves first hand. She has the integrity, values, and proven track record of getting things done that will serve us well in the state Assembly.