 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Ratcliff can fill Hebl's big shoes -- Steve Stocker

  • 0

Our retiring state Rep. Gary Hebl, D-Sun Prairie, leaves big shoes to fill. He is a man of honor who worked tirelessly to represent the people of the 46th Assembly District.

Fortunately, we have Melissa Ratcliff, a strong candidate endorsed by Rep. Hebl, running for this seat. As a member of the Sun Prairie City Council, I have been in meetings and collaborations with Ratcliff, viewing her work and commitment to the people she serves first hand. She has the integrity, values, and proven track record of getting things done that will serve us well in the state Assembly.

Whether you are voting absentee or at the polls on Nov. 8, I urge you to join me in voting for Ratcliff to represent the people of the 46th Assembly District.

Steve Stocker, Sun Prairie

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics