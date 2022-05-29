Rat experiment is preview of our fate -- Ali Bram

In his speech following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, President Joe Biden asked, "When in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" The answer is -- never.

Today, in real time, we are living out John Calhoun’s famous experiments on overpopulated, oversatiated rats. Calhoun’s experiment, called “Universe 25,” showed that rats, even when given every posh need and want imaginable, established social orders creating inside and outside factions. These factions exhibited antisocial and violently aggressive behavior leading to isolation, moral decay, decreased mating and ultimately extinction.

Some humans think our technology, science and medicine can reverse the kind of social decay that led to the rat’s extinction. But thus far, humans have failed to overcome these issues and, as factions continue to grow in this country, humans are acting out their rat-like behavior by killing each other and themselves.

In fact, rather than solving problems leading to extinction, humans have sought to create ever more powerful weapons, including one that has the capacity to wipe out not only human life, but all life on our planet.

Ali Bram, Madison