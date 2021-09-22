Rapid COVID tests make more sense -- Steve Lagman

It has been 19 months since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the U.S.
I remember how hard it was to get tested when the virus was a novelty. Even as a doctor, I was frequently frustrated by the cumbersome process.
I suppose our system failures were understandable early in the pandemic. But shouldn't we have testing figured out by now? We stubbornly cling to the expensive, hard-to-access and slow PCR test, yet we ignore the test that could have a meaningful impact on transmission: rapid antigen testing.
Antigen testing is not as sensitive. It is more likely to miss low levels of the virus. But for people we really want to identify -- those shedding lots of virus -- it’s a smart choice.
We know people will use it because stores that offer at-home versions are selling out. Can anyone explain why the citizens of the wealthiest and (self-proclaimed) smartest country in the world do not have stacks of rapid tests in their homes, ready to deploy after the maskless music concert, at the first hint of a chill or sore throat, or before that trip to visit Grandma? Anyone?
Steve Lagman, Oregon