Rapid bus route doesn't make sense -- Marty Meek

I have been following the editorials and articles about Madison’s proposed bus rapid transit.
I am trying to be open minded -- but I’m still wondering why the city would deliberately choose a route that cannot provide service 365 days a year. It seems like this would be inefficient from an operational standpoint and confusing for riders. Will shelters with dedicated loading platforms including real-time information, bike access and off-board fare collection be needed for the alternate route since it will be utilized more than 70 times a year?
I’m also very concerned about bike traffic coexisting safely with rapid transit on State Street and wonder whether this has been addressed since this is currently the preferred route for bicycles riding from the university to the Capitol Square.
Marty Meek, Madison