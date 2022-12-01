Rape, incest must have exceptions -- Mabel Jankowski

I was distressed to read the Nov. 20 article “Rape, incest debate difficult."

As both a woman and a future nurse, I am very disappointed in the position of Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester. He would require women to file police reports to qualify for an exception to the state's abortion ban if sexual assault or rape occurred. Many of Wisconsin’s citizens would face fear of discrimination on two fronts if this was the case.

Women of color especially would have limited access to reproductive health care in addition to the racial discrimination and police violence they have faced in recent history. Black maternal health is dismal in this state, with Black women making up a much larger percentage of pregnancy-related deaths than any other racial group.

Policymakers need to align themselves with the general opinion of the state, seek input from medical professionals and work across party lines to ensure the best option for the citizens they represent. The most recent midterm elections showed that Wisconsin agrees that abortion should be legal in cases of rape, incest and sexual assault.

Though I am glad Gov. Tony Evers has been advocating for reproductive rights, I hope he can find a way to a solution.

Mabel Jankowski, Madison