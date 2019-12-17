Rankings attract best researchers -- Gregory Moses

National rankings for university research expenditures matter a lot. That's why the Dec. 8 story in the State Journal "UW hopes to reverse research ranking slide" was so disturbing.

Even the best undergrads know about research rankings when selecting a university. Ph.D. students factor reputation into decisions to attend UW-Madison. In addition to dollars, UW-Madison ranks among the top 10 in Ph.D. graduates per year. UW-Madison is a "Ph.D. factory."

Johns Hopkins University should be discounted because it includes a university-run national lab in its totals. All universities near the top have medical schools that do a lot of expensive research, pushing up the dollars.

The University of California San Francisco is ranked very high, while UC Berkeley is not. That's because Berkeley does not have a medical school, and UCSF is all medical oriented.

UW-Madison mostly hires young assistant professors. Some of them will reach research stardom with large grants, but this takes 10 to 20 years. Losing an established star or a rising star is devastating to rankings.