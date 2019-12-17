Rankings attract best researchers -- Gregory Moses

National rankings for university research expenditures matter a lot. That's why the Dec. 8 story in the State Journal "UW hopes to reverse research ranking slide" was so disturbing.
Even the best undergrads know about research rankings when selecting a university. Ph.D. students factor reputation into decisions to attend UW-Madison. In addition to dollars, UW-Madison ranks among the top 10 in Ph.D. graduates per year. UW-Madison is a "Ph.D. factory."
Johns Hopkins University should be discounted because it includes a university-run national lab in its totals. All universities near the top have medical schools that do a lot of expensive research, pushing up the dollars.
The University of California San Francisco is ranked very high, while UC Berkeley is not. That's because Berkeley does not have a medical school, and UCSF is all medical oriented.
UW-Madison mostly hires young assistant professors. Some of them will reach research stardom with large grants, but this takes 10 to 20 years. Losing an established star or a rising star is devastating to rankings.
As a rare politically conservative faculty member, I was more disturbed by the anti-intellectual rhetoric of our Republican politicians than I was in the budget cutting. And I vote for some of these guys.
The political expediency of tarnishing UW to garner favor with rural Wisconsin citizens is wrong. Republicans should work to bring together the university and rural citizens.
Gregory Moses, professor emeritus of engineering physics, UW-Madison