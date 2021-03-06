Ranked voting would be good for state -- Roger Solberg

Regarding the Feb. 25 article " Bill would let voters rank the candidates ," about the proposal to rank the candidates in primaries for the U.S. Senate and House: Why limit the bill to federal elections?

Under the "Final Five" electoral system, all candidates run on a single ballot in the primary, with voters selecting their favorite candidate. When votes are tallied, the top five candidates advance to the general election.

The proposed bill will have a larger impact on Wisconsin residents if it also includes state Senate and Assembly elections. The inclusion of state elections would go at least part way toward better representing the people of Wisconsin than the ridiculously gerrymandered state voting districts that are drawn every 10 years after a new census (regardless of which political party is in power.)