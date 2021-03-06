 Skip to main content
Ranked voting would be good for state -- Roger Solberg
Regarding the Feb. 25 article "Bill would let voters rank the candidates," about the proposal to rank the candidates in primaries for the U.S. Senate and House: Why limit the bill to federal elections?

The proposed bill will have a larger impact on Wisconsin residents if it also includes state Senate and Assembly elections. The inclusion of state elections would go at least part way toward better representing the people of Wisconsin than the ridiculously gerrymandered state voting districts that are drawn every 10 years after a new census (regardless of which political party is in power.)

Voters should get to choose their senators and representatives. Politicians should not get to cherry pick their voters by manipulating district boundaries every 10 years.

Roger Solberg, Verona

