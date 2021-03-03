Ranked voting will improve democracy -- William Horns

Thank you to Reps. Daniel Riemer, D-Milwaukee, and Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and to Sens. Jeff Smith, D-Brunswick, and Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, for introducing legislation to end partisan primaries for U.S. Senate and House elections in Wisconsin.

Partisan primaries defeat reasoned bipartisan problem solving by entrenching hyperpartisan legislators in districts dominated by one party. This is because energetic and well-organized factions in either party can swing low-turnout partisan primary elections. In other words, they can "primary" reasonable incumbents. This sustains or exacerbates the polarization of Congress.

The "Final Five" system proposed by Reimer, Kurtz, Smith and Kooyenga will institute open primaries that will force candidates to consider and compete for the support of moderate voters from both parties, even in districts dominated by one party. It will diminish the threat to reasonable incumbents from enthusiasts wanting to unseat them.