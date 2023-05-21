Sadly, political third parties offer the voter little other than the occasional opportunity to express frustration. The two major parties exercise a great deal of control of the election process. In some cases, they do so directly by denying ballot access and political gerrymandering. Both major parties are focused on their base, and in doing so failing to address the concern of the majority of people. I believe this is why so many voters today identify as independents.

What independent voters need is a revamped voting system utilizing instant runoff or ranked choice. This type of system has been used in Alaska and Maine where it has been found to moderate elections. Candidates cannot focus solely on their base or rely on party dominance. The candidates must build the broad support they often claim, but rarely really have.

A new system would not guarantee third party wins, but it would give them a fighting chance.

Until a better system is implemented, No Labels, Libertarian, Green and other third parties can offer little more than to being spoilers in a system that only offers the win to the two major parties. This leaves the average person only one option to vote for the candidate they think is the least bad.

Mark K. Allen, Madison

