Ranked voting can help third parties -- Gary Overby

Ranked voting allows voters to vote their first, second and third choices in an election. This allows one to vote for a candidate not likely to win as their first choice, enabling them to qualify for matched funding, making third-party candidates more viable going forward.
If the candidate with the most votes does not get a clear majority, the second choice votes are counted until someone is the clear winner.
This would have allowed voters, for example, to write in Bernie Sanders in the 2016 election and still vote for Hillary Clinton without giving the election to the current president.
I would also like for readers to sign one of the petitions out there to eliminate the Electoral College. As Chris Hayes, a TV news personality, said: Let's count the votes like we do in every other election.
Gary Overby, Sun Prairie