Rank choice voting appears complex on the surface. But it's a relatively simple math operation that voters can learn. This system gives a strong voice to voters and encourages candidates to use their own words to explain their position. It reduces the influence of money and the two-party system on those candidates.

Personally, for presidential elections in particular, I would welcome a series of debates with all candidates and then allow the nation to use ranked choice voting to determine who moves forward to the next line of primary debates. I've never understood why Iowa and New Hampshire get to eliminate presidential candidates before I even have a chance to vote.

In the real world, we the people have to interview for our jobs — we don't get to buy advertising to get hired. Ranked choice voting compels candidates to "interview" with voters who ask real-world questions and expect independent, objective responses to determine if the person is the best candidate to take the jobs we pay them for.

The two-party system wants to maintain ultimate power over the voting system and will fight change. Is ranked choice voting complex? A little bit. Do you, the voter, want a stronger voice in your voting choices? Then this is the next reasonable step in our voting system.

Jodi Sherman, Verona