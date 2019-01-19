The We the People rally covered in last Sunday's State Journal story "Gun laws focus of Capitol protest" had merit. The "counter-protesters" are more of what we do not need locally in our society.
The organizers and rally members protesting against overreaching gun control laws have legitimate concern about the Bill of Rights. Their voices should and need to be heard to have an open and honest debate about the issue.
The "counter-protesters" directed nasty chants and bigotry against their fellow citizens. They are exactly why we need to have this debate. We do not need this hateful rhetoric from the leftists. We need good and honest people to have this debate, and sadly the leftists are not those that deserve respect.
I am concerned about overreaching "red flag" laws that do not afford normal citizens their rights to due process before removing citizens' right to bear arms. Politicians should never have these powers. Only a court of law on an individual basis should be able to strip someone of his or her rights -- hence the rally seeking proper debate.
Unjust laws are not what Wisconsin is about.
Pete Papageorge, Oshkosh