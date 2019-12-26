Raising tobacco age protects kids -- Diana Heisler

Current trends in vaping among children and teens are alarming. Nearly 27% of high school students and 10% of middle school students nationwide report they have tried vaping.
It’s hard to believe we even have to discuss the dangers of nicotine delivery devices, which send toxic chemicals and heavy metals into kids’ developing lungs and brains. Some vaping products have higher nicotine concentrations than cigarettes. Tobacco companies target children, trying to hook them as early as possible.
Nicotine use during adolescence can alter brain development, making addiction more likely. Studies show adolescents and teens have a poorly developed sense of consequences, making them perfect targets for predators out to control them just to make money.
Congress just raised the age of purchase to 21 for e-cigarettes. This will help deter redistribution, because 21-year-olds are less likely to hang out with high-schoolers.
These policies work. Since the state of Oregon raised the tobacco age to 21 in 2018, its start rate has dropped nearly 10% for high school students. Moving the age of sale for all tobacco products to age 21 is the right thing to do.
Diana Heisler, Middleton